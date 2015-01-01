SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Liu C, Jiang Z, Su X, Benzoni S, Maxwell A. Sensors (Basel) 2021; 21(11): s21113841.

10.3390/s21113841

Abstract

The authors wish to add one reference [1] to this paper [2].

On page 1, the original sentences are as follows: Progress toward new methods without cameras has been made through the use of accelerometer sensors mounted on the structure to capture floor vibration for human activities detection [13-15].
Correction to be: Progress toward new methods without cameras has been made through the use of accelerometer sensors mounted on the structure to capture floor vibration for human activities detection [13-16].
The sequential references originally in the paper (i.e., [16-47]) will shift by one (i.e., [17-48]).
The authors apologize for any inconvenience caused and state that the scientific conclusions are unaffected. The original article has been updated.


