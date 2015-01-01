Abstract

As worldwide vehicle CO(2) emission regulations have been becoming more stringent, electric vehicles are regarded as one of the main development trends for the future automotive industry. Compared to conventional internal combustion engines, electric vehicles can generate a wider variety of longitudinal behaviors based on their high-performance motors and regenerative braking systems. The longitudinal behavior of a vehicle affects the driver's driving satisfaction. Notably, each driver has their own driving style and as such demands a different performance for the vehicle. Therefore, personalization studies have been conducted in attempts to reduce the individual driving heterogeneity and thus improve driving satisfaction. In this respect, this paper first investigates a quantitative characterization of individual driving styles and then proposes a personalization algorithm of accelerating behavior of electric vehicles. The quantitative characterization determines the statistical expected value of the personal accelerating features. The accelerating features include physical values that can express acceleration behaviors and display different tendencies depending on the driving style. The quantified features are applied to calculate the correction factors for the target torque of the traction motor controller of electric vehicles. This driver-specific correction provides satisfactory propulsion performance for each driver. The proposed algorithm was validated through simulations. The results show that the proposed motor torque adjustment can reproduce different acceleration behaviors for an identical accelerator pedal input.

Language: en