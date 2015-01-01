Abstract

Pedestrian detection by a car is typically performed using camera, LIDAR, or RADAR-based systems. The first two systems, based on the propagation of light, do not work in foggy or poor visibility environments, and the latter are expensive and the probability associated with their ability to detect people is low. It is necessary to develop systems that are not based on light propagation, with reduced cost and with a high detection probability for pedestrians. This work presents a new sensor that satisfies these three requirements. An active sound system, with a sensor based on a 2D array of MEMS microphones, working in the 14 kHz to 21 kHz band, has been developed. The architecture of the system is based on an FPGA and a multicore processor that allow the system to operate in real time. The algorithms developed are based on a beamformer, range and lane filters, and a CFAR (Constant False Alarm Rate) detector. In this work, tests have been carried out with different people and in different ranges, calculating, in each case and globally, the Detection Probability and the False Alarm Probability of the system. The results obtained verify that the developed system allows the detection and estimation of the position of pedestrians, ensuring that a vehicle travelling at up to 50 km/h can stop and avoid a collision.

Language: en