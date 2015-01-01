Abstract

At present, GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) positioning technology is widely used for outdoor positioning services because of its high-precision positioning characteristics. However, in indoor environments, effective position information cannot be provided, because of the signals being obscured. In order to improve the accuracy and continuity of indoor positioning systems, in this paper, we propose a PDR/UWB (Pedestrian Dead Reckoning and Ultra Wide Band) integrated navigation algorithm based on an adaptively robust EKF (Extended Kalman Filter) to address the problem of error accumulation in the PDR algorithm and gross errors in the location results of the UWB in non-line-of-sight scenarios. First, the basic principles of UWB and PDR location algorithms are given. Then, we propose a loose combination of the PDR and UWB algorithms by using the adaptively robust EKF. By using the robust factor to adjust the weight of the observation value to resist the influence of the gross error, and by adjusting the variance of the system adaptively according to the positioning scene, the algorithm can improve the robustness and heading factor of the PDR algorithm, which is constrained by indoor maps. Finally, the effectiveness of the algorithm is verified by the measured data. The experimental results showed that the algorithm can not only reduce the accumulation of PDR errors, but can also resist the influence of gross location errors under non-line-of-sight UWB scenarios.

Language: en