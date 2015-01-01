Abstract

Multispectral pedestrian detection, which consists of a color stream and thermal stream, is essential under conditions of insufficient illumination because the fusion of the two streams can provide complementary information for detecting pedestrians based on deep convolutional neural networks (CNNs). In this paper, we introduced and adapted a simple and efficient one-stage YOLOv4 to replace the current state-of-the-art two-stage fast-RCNN for multispectral pedestrian detection and to directly predict bounding boxes with confidence scores. To further improve the detection performance, we analyzed the existing multispectral fusion methods and proposed a novel multispectral channel feature fusion (MCFF) module for integrating the features from the color and thermal streams according to the illumination conditions. Moreover, several fusion architectures, such as Early Fusion, Halfway Fusion, Late Fusion, and Direct Fusion, were carefully designed based on the MCFF to transfer the feature information from the bottom to the top at different stages. Finally, the experimental results on the KAIST and Utokyo pedestrian benchmarks showed that Halfway Fusion was used to obtain the best performance of all architectures and the MCFF could adapt fused features in the two modalities. The log-average miss rate (MR) for the two modalities with reasonable settings were 4.91% and 23.14%, respectively.

