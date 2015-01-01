Abstract

Traumatic chylothorax is a rare condition following blunt trauma. Although a chyle leak resulting from direct damage to the duct may occur at any level because of an anatomical variation, an airway obstruction due to thoracic duct injury after blunt trauma has never been described. Here, we report a very unusual case with airway obstruction due to thoracic duct injury after whiplash injury. A 60-year-old man presented to the emergency department with allodynia after blunt trauma. Initial chest computed tomography (CT) showed a prevertebral hematoma and pneumomediastinum from C2 to T3 spinal level without vertebral fracture. Seven days later, repeat CT showed an increased amount of mediastinal and prevertebral fluid collection extending to the upper neck level with airway compression. He underwent an operation to drain the fluid via a neck incision and a thoracic duct ligation via right thoracotomy and was discharged without complaint. The findings suggest that if hematoma and pneumomediastinum are found in the prevertebral space at the level of the cervical and upper thoracic spine, the patient should be closely observed to exclude the complication of airway obstruction caused by thoracic duct injury.

Language: en