Abstract

Individuals experiencing homelessness-an extreme form of social exclusion-have considerably higher risk of being victims of violence than the general population. We analyze the episodes of violence suffered by 504 individuals experiencing homelessness in Spain, as well as the differences between men and women. The results indicate high levels of violence and suggest that gender (specifically, being a woman) is the primary factor driving exposure to violence among this group. Highlighting the reality of women experiencing homelessness can help social, mental health, and addiction services adjust responses to better address the needs of this group and offer comprehensive care.

Language: en