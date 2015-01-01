Abstract

AIM: The purpose of this study was to define crisis leadership in the nursing context.



BACKGROUND: Leadership during critical situations is perhaps the most crucial element for crisis resolution.



METHODS: Rodgers' evolutionary approach was used to conduct a concept analysis on crisis leadership and find its critical attributes, antecedents, and consequences. The researchers examined articles published in English and Korean from six databases. Articles from 2000 to 2016-with the key terms of crisis leadership, crisis management, crisis intervention, crisis, and disaster-were considered for analysis. Eleven studies were included in the final review.



RESULTS: The core attributes of crisis leadership from a nursing perspective consisted of six attributes: clear, fast, frank communication; a high degree of collaboration; sharing of information; decision-making and fair prioritization; building trust; competency.



CONCLUSIONS: Based on this review, crisis leadership should be revised to focus on competency, nursing interventions, measurement tools, and training protocol development.

Language: en