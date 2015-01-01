|
Citation
|
Huang J, Münzel N, Scheel-Sailer A, Gemperli A. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2021; 21(1): 637.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Family caregivers assume substantial caregiving responsibilities for persons with chronic conditions, such as individuals with spinal cord injury, which leads to negative impacts on their lives. Respite care and other services are provided as a temporary relief and support for them. Design of appropriate respite care programs depends on identification of beneficiary subgroups for the different types of service. This study aimed to quantify the uptake of different respite and support services for family caregivers, the reasons for non-use, and to explore the respective predictors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Chronic conditions; Classification tree; Family caregivers; Respite care