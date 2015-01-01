|
Foster KT, Arterberry BJ, Zucker RA, Hicks BM. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2021; 226: e108887.
BACKGROUND: Regular cannabis use, even without cannabis use disorder (CUD), is associated with numerous biopsychosocial problems. Biopsychosocial risk factors that precede regular use and CUD might reflect broader pre-existing risk factors rather than the consequence of cannabis use. We aimed to (1) replicate prior work differentiating psychosocial problems associated with regular cannabis use with or without CUD relative to no-use in adulthood, and (2) test if these use groups differed in biopsychosocial functioning in early and middle childhood.
Cannabis; Childhood; Biopsychosocial risk; Cannabis use disorder; Young adulthood