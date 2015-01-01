Abstract

The authors examine the prevalence and characteristics of sexual violence victimization - rape and being made to penetrate [MTP] (men only) - involving substances (alcohol or other drugs). Although it has been well-documented that perpetrators commit sexual violence against individuals who are using alcohol or drugs, more research is needed to describe the problem at a national level. Data are from the 2010-2012 National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, a nationally representative random-digit-dial telephone survey of English- and Spanish-speaking adults in the United States (n = 41,174).



FINDINGS reveal that among victims of physically forced rape, 26.2 % of female and 30.0 % of male victims reported substance use; 44.5 % of male MTP victims reported substance use. The majority of forced rape and MTP victims reported the perpetrator was using alcohol or drugs. Among victims of alcohol/drug-facilitated rape, 29.7 % of female and 32.4 % of male victims reported involuntary use of substances, mostly drugs; 84.0 % of female and 82.6 % of male victims reported voluntary use. Among male victims of alcohol/drug-facilitated MTP, 14.6 % reported involuntary and 85.4 % reported voluntary use of substances. Female and male victims reported that the majority of intimate partner, acquaintance, and stranger perpetrators were using substances during the victimization. These findings suggest the importance of prevention efforts at the individual and community levels to reduce substance-involved sexual violence perpetration and risk reduction programs to reduce the likelihood of voluntary substance-facilitated sexual violence victimization.

