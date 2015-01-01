|
Citation
|
Basile KC, Smith SG, Liu Y, Lowe A, Gilmore AK, Khatiwada S, Kresnow MJ. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2021; 226: e108839.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The authors examine the prevalence and characteristics of sexual violence victimization - rape and being made to penetrate [MTP] (men only) - involving substances (alcohol or other drugs). Although it has been well-documented that perpetrators commit sexual violence against individuals who are using alcohol or drugs, more research is needed to describe the problem at a national level. Data are from the 2010-2012 National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, a nationally representative random-digit-dial telephone survey of English- and Spanish-speaking adults in the United States (n = 41,174).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol; Prevalence; Substance use; Rape; Alcohol/drug-facilitated sexual violence; Made to penetrate