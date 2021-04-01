SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

McCollum N, Guse S. Emerg. Med. Clin. North Am. 2021; 39(3): 573-588.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.emc.2021.04.008

Pediatric cervical spine, blunt cerebrovascular, and penetrating palate injuries are rare but potentially life-threatening injuries that demand immediate stabilization and treatment. Balancing the risk of a missed injury with radiation exposure and the need for sedation is critical in evaluating children for these injuries. Unfortunately, effective clinical decision tools used in adult trauma cannot be uniformly applied to children. Careful risk stratification based on history, mechanism and examination is imperative to evaluate these injuries judiciously in the pediatric population. This article presents a review of the most up-to-date literature on pediatric neck trauma.


Blunt cerebrovascular injuries; Cervical spine injuries; Penetrating palate injuries; Seatbelt sign

