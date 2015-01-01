Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to investigate the effect of depression on suicidal behavior among older adults and identify the mediating effect of life satisfaction on the relationship between depression and suicidal behavior. The moderated mediating effects of social support through life satisfaction were also verified in the relationship between depression and suicidal behavior among older adults.



METHODS: A total of 1,375 people aged 65 years or older living in J city, South Korea, were recruited to complete a survey on depression, life satisfaction, suicidal behavior, and social support. Data were analyzed using SPSS24.0 and SPSS PROCESS Macro.



RESULTS: The results showed that the effect of depression on suicidal behavior was mediated by life satisfaction, and the effect of life satisfaction on suicidal behavior varied according to the level of social support. Moreover, depression negatively affected life satisfaction, increasing the risk of suicidal behavior, and social support decreased suicidal behavior. Finally, the mediating effect of depression leading to suicidal behavior through life satisfaction was moderated by social support.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest that it is necessary not only to find interventions for older adults to increase their physical, mental, and socio-economical satisfaction with life, but also to build social networks that increase social support for them.

