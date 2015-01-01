|
Won MR, Choi EJ, Ko E, Um YJ, Choi YJ. Int. J. Geriatr. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to investigate the effect of depression on suicidal behavior among older adults and identify the mediating effect of life satisfaction on the relationship between depression and suicidal behavior. The moderated mediating effects of social support through life satisfaction were also verified in the relationship between depression and suicidal behavior among older adults.
Aged; suicide; quality of life; depression; social support