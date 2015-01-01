SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sexton J, Fairchild E, Newman H, Riggs E, Hinerman K. J. Interpers. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/08862605211028283

unavailable

The full extent of gender discrimination in university settings remains uncertain. More research is needed to understand the scope of gender discrimination experiences in universities and to develop effective prevention approaches. However, Title IX and Institutional Review Board policies may hinder researchers' abilities to study gender discrimination in university settings. In this paper, we describe our experience working with the Institutional Review Board and Title IX offices to obtain approval for researching gender discrimination in university settings. We provide recommendations for how universities can enable gender discrimination research and follow Title IX policies.


Language: en

university; qualitative research; college students; gender discrimination; Institutional Review Board; reporting requirements; Title IX

