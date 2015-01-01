|
Citation
|
Chen X, Wu Y, Qu J. J. Interpers. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The present study aims to investigate (1) the difference in polyvictimization rate between children left behind and those living with non-migrant parents in rural China, and (2) the social processes through which the effects of parental migration are conveyed through children's behaviors and interaction with the immediate external environment (e.g., family, school, and peers). The research hypotheses were tested by using a probability sample consisting of 1,681 middle school students in rural areas in Guizhou province (Mean age = 13.55, SD = 1.01; 50% of the participants were boys).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
children; polyvictimization; parental migration; rural China