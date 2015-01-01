Abstract

The present study aims to investigate (1) the difference in polyvictimization rate between children left behind and those living with non-migrant parents in rural China, and (2) the social processes through which the effects of parental migration are conveyed through children's behaviors and interaction with the immediate external environment (e.g., family, school, and peers). The research hypotheses were tested by using a probability sample consisting of 1,681 middle school students in rural areas in Guizhou province (Mean age = 13.55, SD = 1.01; 50% of the participants were boys).



FINDINGS from multivariate logistic regression models and indirect effect analyses suggest that (1) overall, left-behind children are exposed to a higher level of polyvictimization than children living with both non-migrant parents in rural China and (2) whereas all left-behind children face similar challenges in school and family settings, each type of parental migration and caretaking arrangement entails unique protective or risk factors of polyvictimization. As one of the first studies to systematically investigate the rate and etiology of polyvictimization among children left behind in rural China, this study highlights the prominent role of parental migration in reproducing and reinforcing children's differential exposure to polyvictimization among China's rural families.

