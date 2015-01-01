Abstract

BACKGROUND: While psychosis is a risk factor for violence, the majority of individuals who perpetrate aggression do not present psychotic symptoms. Pathological aggressive behavior is associated with brain gray matter differences, which, in turn, has shown a relationship with increased psychopathic traits. However, no study, to our knowledge, has ever investigated gray matter differences in forensic psychiatric patients with psychosis compared with incarcerated individuals without psychosis matched on levels of psychopathic traits. Here, we employed source-based morphometry (SBM) to investigate gray matter differences in these two populations.



METHODS: We scanned 137 participants comprising two offender subgroups: 69, non-psychotic incarcerated offenders and 68, psychotic, forensic psychiatric patients. Groups showed no difference in age, race, ethnicity, handedness, and Hare Psychopathy Checklist-Revised scores. Source-based morphometry was utilized to identify spatially distinct sets of brain regions where gray matter volumes covaried between groups. SBM is a data-driven, multivariate technique that uses independent components analysis to categorize groups of voxels that display similar variance patterns (e.g., components) that are compared across groups.



RESULTS: SBM identified four components that differed between groups. These findings indicated greater loading weights in the superior, transverse, and middle temporal gyrus and anterior cingulate in the non-psychotic versus psychotic group; greater loading weights in the basal ganglia in the psychotic versus non-psychotic group; greater loading weights in the frontal pole, precuneus, and visual cortex among psychotic versus non-psychotic offenders; and greater loading weights in the thalamus and parahippocampal gyrus in psychotic versus non-psychotic groups.



CONCLUSIONS: Two different offender groups that perpetrate violence and show comparable levels of psychopathic traits evidenced different gray matter volumes. We suggest that future studies of violent offenders with psychosis take psychopathic traits into account to refine neural phenotypes.

