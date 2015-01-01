SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ngoduy D, Li T. Transportmetrica A: Transp. Sci. 2021; 17(4): 878-896.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/23249935.2020.1818002

unavailable

This paper establishes a general bifurcation structure of a car-following model with multiple time delays. By applying the Hopf theorem, analytical calculation and numerical simulation are carried out for some typical car-following models. Our results allow a discussion of the impact of multiple time delays and other model parameters on Hopf bifurcation in various existing car-following models with delays, from elementary car-following models such as the optimal velocity model, the full velocity difference model and the intelligent driver model, to Cooperative Adaptive Cruise Control car-following models. It is particularly interesting to observe that the multiple time delays cancel out the impact of each other on the traffic instability.


Language: en

Bifurcation; car-following model; linear stability; multiple delays

