SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Shirazi M, Geedipally SR, Lord D. Transportmetrica A: Transp. Sci. 2021; 17(4): 1305-1317.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/23249935.2020.1858993

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Crash data are often characterized with numerous zero observations. Sometimes, the number of zero observations is directly correlated with the selected spatial and/or temporal scales for data aggregation. Finding a balance in aggregation is a critical task in data preparation. On the one hand, using the disaggregated data may result in having excessive zero observations, in which the popular negative binomial model may not be adequate for the safety analysis. On the other hand, too much aggregation may result in loss of information. This paper documents a simulation study that aimed at determining criteria for deciding when data aggregation is needed. The simulation study explores the information loss due to aggregation as a function of precision or accuracy in estimation of model coefficients. The simulation results indicate that the reduction in variability, i.e. coefficient of variation, of the independent variables after aggregation is important criteria to decide on the aggregation level.


Language: en

Keywords

crash data; Negative binomial; spatial aggregation; temporal aggregation; zero observations

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print