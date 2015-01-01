Abstract

Scooter-sharing has recently emerged as the newest trend in shared-mobility and micro-mobility; electric standing scooters are seen on the streets of major cities and are perceived as a fun, convenient mode of transport. However, there are also concerns regarding scooter safety, riding, and parking regulations. A motivation is to understand the impacts of scooters and their potential to disrupt existing systems. In this paper, the shift from carsharing to scooter-sharing is of particular interest. A stated preference survey targeting young individuals (18-34 years old) conducted in Munich was used to estimate a choice model between carsharing and scooter-sharing. The model was then applied to scenarios developed based on trip characteristics of a carsharing dataset. The model shift was then estimated for the scenarios, followed by a sensitivity analysis. In the best-case scenario, scooters were found to attract about 23% of carsharing demand.

Language: en