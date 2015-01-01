|
Citation
|
Staes B, Menon N, Bertini RL. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2021; 95: e102841.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This paper analyzes temporal and spatial traffic patterns and assesses the performance of Florida roadways during the evacuation for Hurricane Irma (2017). Evacuation-specific performance metrics are used to characterize the performance of the roadway systems and granular analyses are conducted using RITIS probe detector data supplemented with hourly continuous counts from Florida Traffic Online.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bottleneck; Evacuation; Hurricane; Network performance; Traffic management