SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bai S, Jiao J, Chen Y, Guo J. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2021; 95: 102844.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.trd.2021.102844

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Shared micromobility programs, including dockless electric scooter-share (E-scooter), are popular in many U.S. cities, and with their adoption brings the hope that they may uphold better car-free accessibility. However, few studies provide clear answers to what activities drive its travel demand or whether it could actually generate more visiting activities. To fill this gap, we conducted a spatiotemporal similarity analysis between E-scooter use and visit patterns to leisure facilities. We find that E-scooter use is significantly correlated with daily dining and drinking, shopping, and recreational activities, in that order. Moreover, we find higher scooter-visit correlation clusters in downtown and university campus areas. We then used the Difference-in-Differences approach to examine if E-scooter use can generate more visiting activities. Surprisingly, the results show that E-scooter use is insignificant to the overall visit increase.


Language: en

Keywords

Difference-in-Differences; E-scooter; Leisure activities; Spatiotemporal similarity

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print