Abstract

This paper presents a novel approach to improve traffic throughput near diverge and weave bottlenecks in mixed traffic with human-driven vehicles (HDVs) and connected automated vehicles (CAVs). This is done by the strategic assignment of CAVs across lanes. The main principle is to induce strategic and necessary lane changes (LCs) (by CAVs and HDVs) well upstream of the potential bottleneck, so that the traffic flow approaching the bottleneck is organized and exhibits fewer throughput-reducing LCs at the bottleneck. A hybrid approach is used to investigate the problem: macroscopic analytical approach to formulate lane assignment strategies, and numerical simulations to quantify the improvements in throughput for various scenarios. Several strategies are formulated considering various operational conditions for each bottleneck type. Furthermore, compensatory behaviour of HDVs in response to the flow/density imbalance created by the CAV lane assignment is explicitly accounted for in our framework. Evaluation by numerical simulations demonstrates significant benefits of the proposed method, even at low to moderate CAV penetration rates: they can lead to an increase of throughput by several percent, thereby decreasing delays significantly.

Language: en