Abstract

The present study examines the impact of lockdown measures taken to control the spread of COVID-19 on road fatalities. The study is based on the data collected over the duration of six months for fifteen countries based on severity of COVID-19. Lockdown stringency and six daily mobility measures were selected to study the change in road mobility patterns due to lockdown measures. The fifteen countries were categorized into two clusters (C1 and C2) and generalized linear mixed model was considered for analysis. The model results revealed that stringent lockdown measures and high residential mobility reduced Crash Fatality Ratio (CFR) by 0.36% and 1.84%, respectively in cluster C2. Further, in cluster C1, travel restrictions on workplace and recreational activities decreased CFR up to 0.31% and 0.26%, respectively. Thus, overall model results specified that stringent law enforcement and appropriate compliance from the road users can effectively lessen traffic-related fatalities in unprecedented times.



Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic

Language: en