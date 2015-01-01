SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Patra SS, Chilukuri BR, Vanajakshi L. Transp. Lett. 2021; 13(5-6): 473-481.

(Copyright © 2021, Maney Publishing, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/19427867.2021.1899580

unavailable

In the absence of pharmaceutical interventions for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), countries have taken drastic steps like quarantine, prohibit large-scale gatherings, limited transport, social distancing, curfews, and lockdowns to curtail the spread of the virus. In light of these events, the current study attempts to understand the short-term changes in road traffic patterns, using data from two Wi-Fi MAC Scanners deployed at strategic locations in Chennai, India. The results indicate that the road traffic activities significantly reduced due to the restrictions in non-essential trips, workplace suspensions, and strict surveillance during lockdowns. However, as the lockdown rules eased, the road traffic activities began to recover. It is found that complete closedown is most effective in reducing road travel activity, but ad-hoc short duration complete closedowns may only yield temporary benefits. Also, extended lockdowns without proper enforcement may be ineffective since the public appeared to ignore the advisory after a while.


Language: en

COVID-19; India lockdown; pandemic restrictions; road traffic patterns; Wi-Fi scanners

