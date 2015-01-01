Abstract

Developing countries like India do not have inadequate crossing facilities for pedestrians in an urban area. Traffic infrastructures are also designed by keeping motorized vehicles as focus, and less attention has been given to most vulnerable road users. This results in unauthorized access of pedestrians in the regular motorized traffic lanes for walking and crossing purpose. Pedestrians cross the roadway at their place of interest at any convenient location which may be undesignated, i.e., not marked with zebra crossings or pedestrian signals. Such pedestrian crossing operations not only interrupted the regular traffic but also put themselves at high risk of collision with moving traffic. Vehicles experience a delay due to the interference of such crossing pedestrians, which negatively affects stream speed and capacity of the section. Indian standard has not provided any guidelines for pedestrian crossing facilities like zebra crossing and signalized crosswalk. However, crossing warrants are narrated for grade-separated facilities based on PV2 values, where P and V are the peak hour pedestrian volume peak hour vehicle volume, respectively. During crossing operation of pedestrian, the interaction of pedestrian with different classes of vehicles is different, at the same time a single pedestrian may create more delay to the vehicular traffic instead of a group of pedestrian crossings at the road section. Such aspects are usually ignored in PV2 analysis, and hence, the present study attempted to provide warrants for different pedestrian crossing facilities based on delay incurred to vehicles due to crossing pedestrians.

