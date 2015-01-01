|
Citation
Swuste P, Galera A, Van Wassenhove W, Carretero-Gómez J, Arezes P, Kivistö-Rahnasto J, Forteza F, Motet G, Reyniers K, Bergmans A, Wenham D, Van Den Broeke C. Safety Sci. 2021; 141: e105338.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Professionalization of safety is gaining some interest in international safety literature, including (post)graduate training and education of safety experts. Different from research, there are hardly any publications and discussions on the quality of (post) graduate safety education in the academic safety literature. This article starts with a short historical picture of safety education. After this picture, a description of the ten (post) graduate safety courses involved is presented with a special reference to the assessment of the quality of these courses. It shows that an internal evaluation of quality, like reactions from trainees, and results from examinations, and tests are presently the main quality indicators.
Language: en
Keywords
Postgraduate courses; Quality assessment; Safety education