Abstract

Evacuation and relocation are the most effective ways for residents to avoid disasters, and can ensure the property and safety of life. Therefore, it is of great significance for regional disaster risk management systems to explore the driving factors of residents' willingness to evacuate and relocate from earthquake-stricken areas. However, few scholars have quantitatively explored the relationships between residents' livelihood capital and their evacuation and relocation willingness, with consideration of residents' livelihood sustainability. According to the research objectives, stratified sampling and equal probability random sampling were used to determine the sample farmers, and the survey data of 327 households in Wenchuan and Lushan earthquake-stricken areas were obtained. This paper analyzed the characteristics of residents' livelihood capital, evacuation and relocation willingness, and used ordinary least squares (OLS) to explore correlations between residents' livelihood capital, evacuation and relocation willingness. The results show that: (1) the livelihood capital of residents is mainly comprised of human capital and social capital. Facing the threat of earthquake disaster, 40.98% and 28.75% of residents would be strongly willing to evacuate or relocate, respectively. (2) Livelihood capital is an important influence on residents' willingness to relocate; the higher the scores of natural capital, the weaker the willingness of residents to relocate. From the perspective of rural households' sustainable livelihoods, this study deepens our understanding of evacuation and relocation behaviors and decision-making by residents of the most earthquake-stricken areas. Thus, it provides useful information for regional disaster risk management.

Language: en