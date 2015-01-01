Abstract

Remote sensing (RS) is the major technology used to obtain spatial information at disaster scenes. Fast, accurate, and flexible remote sensing emergency service (RSES) capabilities are critical for timely and appropriate emergency response. However, the realization of these capabilities is limited not only by the development of RS science, but also by user's applications. At present, there is still a gap existing between RS science and its emergency practice. Some non-technical factors, such as the RSES organizational framework, its response procedures, the way it is carried out, and the tasks it involves, have been found to influence the improvement of this gap. In this research, we used a combination of case studies and social surveys to explore these factors and summarize specifics about them. Identifying these elements can help local governments better understand and effectively manage RSES. We also developed a framework and software to help authorities build an RSES contingency plan, convert our research results into policy document, and directly guide RSES practices in emergencies.

