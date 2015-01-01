|
Hatamzadeh Y. Res. Transp. Econ. 2021; 86: e101060.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
In this study, a binomial random effect model was developed to understand in what factors would most encourage commuters to consider using an alternative work-tour(s) in which the walking time was more. Effects of eight measures were compared to "improving the quality of the sidewalks". A survey of 445 commuters in the city of Rasht, Iran was used.
Language: en
Alternative commute pattern; Measures; Potential walking; Random effect model; Work-tour