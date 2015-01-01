Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol consumption has been linked to harmful health short and long-term outcomes. An analysis of socio-demographic factors related to binge drinking may help to identify groups at risk and provide primary health care providers an opportunity to assist members of those groups. In this study, we examined socio-demographic factors associated with binge drinking in Ontario, Canada.



METHODS: This analysis used data from a cross-sectional survey of Ontario adults (ages 19 and older) for the 2015-2017 period. Bivariate and multivariate adjusted analyses examined the association between binge drinking and socio-demographic factors. These analyses were also stratified by sex.



RESULTS: Increased alcohol binge drinking was associated with several socio-demographic factors including younger age groups, lower educational attainment, lower household income quintile, having immigrated to Canada within past 10 years, being male, reporting poorer mental health, being single, living in rural areas, and being unemployed. No differences were noted by households with or without children or by sexual orientation. Many of the factors associated with binge drinking remained significant when stratified by sex.



DISCUSSION: These findings suggest that several socio-demographic factors are associated with binge drinking. These can be helpful indicators for decision makers responsible for programs and policies aimed at reducing alcohol binge drinking, and for primary care providers, who in a brief intervention can screen for binge drinking and support those individuals by connecting them with local resources to reduce their harmful alcohol consumption habits.

Language: en