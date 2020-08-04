|
Citation
|
Mansour HA, Bitar E, Fares Y, Makdessi AA, Maalouf A, Ghoul ME, Mansour MA, Chami A, Khalil M, Jalkh A, Cherfan D, Fares J, Khuri FR, Mansour AM. Lancet 2021; 398(10294): 21-22.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
On Aug 4, 2020, 1807 h, one of the most powerful non-nuclear explosions in history rocked Beirut, the capital city of Lebanon, with a population of 2 million. The Beirut Port ammonium nitrate explosion (BPANE) happened when a fire set off 2700 tons of ammonium nitrate, which had been stored inside the port for 6 years. Soon after the explosion, we surveyed all patient admissions to emergency departments to analyse the pattern of injuries caused by the explosion.
Language: en