Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mansour HA, Bitar E, Fares Y, Makdessi AA, Maalouf A, Ghoul ME, Mansour MA, Chami A, Khalil M, Jalkh A, Cherfan D, Fares J, Khuri FR, Mansour AM. Lancet 2021; 398(10294): 21-22.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/S0140-6736(21)01246-0

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

On Aug 4, 2020, 1807 h, one of the most powerful non-nuclear explosions in history rocked Beirut, the capital city of Lebanon, with a population of 2 million. The Beirut Port ammonium nitrate explosion (BPANE) happened when a fire set off 2700 tons of ammonium nitrate, which had been stored inside the port for 6 years. Soon after the explosion, we surveyed all patient admissions to emergency departments to analyse the pattern of injuries caused by the explosion.

We followed the tenets of the Declaration of Helsinki. Retrospectively, private and public hospitals located within 88·2 km of the port of Beirut were contacted...


Language: en
