Abstract

Under the new situation of professionalization reform for fire rescue forces in China, the research on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) of the emergency rescue personnel is expected to usher in a new stage. Based on some theoretical researches and practical results of domestic and foreign literature, this paper summarized the research results of the social and psychological factors of PTSD of emergency rescue personnel, and made suggestions and prospects for the future research and policy-making in related fields in China.

Language: zh