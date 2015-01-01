Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The Coronavirus Disease 2019 pandemic has affected the health care system significantly. We compare 2019 to 2020 to evaluate how trauma encounters has changed during the pandemic.



METHODS: Retrospective analysis using a large US health care system to compare trauma demographics, volumes, mechanisms of injury, and outcomes. Statistical analysis was used to evaluate for significant differences comparing 2019 to 2020.



RESULTS: Data was collected from 88 hospitals across 18 states. 169 892 patients were included in the study. There were 6.3% fewer trauma patient encounters in 2020 compared to 2019. Mechanism of injury was significantly different between 2019 and 2020 with less blunt injuries (89.64% vs. 88.39%, P <.001), more burn injuries (1.84% vs. 2.00%, P =.021), and more penetrating injuries (8.58% vs. 9.75%, P <.001). Compared to 2019, patients in 2020 had higher mortality (2.62% vs. 2.88%, P <.001), and longer hospital LOS (3.92 ± 6.90 vs. 4.06 ± 6.56, P <.001).



CONCLUSION: The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected trauma patient demographics, LOS, mechanism of injury, and mortality.

