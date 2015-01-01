Abstract

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a serious psychiatric disorder that associated with high rate of disability and increasing suicide rate, and the pathogenesis is still unclear. Many researches showed that the energy metabolism of patients with depression is impaired, which may be the direction of depression treatment. In this review, we focus on the "omics" technologies such as genomics, proteomics, transcriptomics and metabolomics, as well as imaging, and the progress on energy metabolism of MDD. These findings indicate that abnormal energy metabolism is one of the important mechanisms for the occurrence and development of depression. Although the research on various mechanisms of depression is still ongoing, the rapid development of new technologies and the joint use of various technologies will help to clarify the pathogenesis of depression and explore efficient diagnosis and treatment methods.

