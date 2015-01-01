|
Citation
Ouellet V, Boucher V, Beauchamp F, Neveu X, Archambault P, Berthelot S, Chauny JM, De Guise E, Émond M, Frenette J, Lang E, Lee J, Mercier, Moore L, Ouellet MC, Perry J, Le Sage N. Brain Inj. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: To compare post-concussion symptoms (PCS) and return to normal activities between mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI) patients with or without concomitant injuries at 7-and 90 days post-mTBI.
METHODS: Design: Sub-analysis of a multicentre prospective cohort study. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: patients with mTBI from 7 Canadian Emergency Departments. PROCEDURE: Research assistants conducted telephone follow-ups using the Rivermead Postconcussion Symptoms Questionnaire (RPQ) at 7-, 30- and 90 days post-mTBI. MAIN OUTCOME: Presence of PCS (RPQ: ≥3 symptoms) at 90 days. SECONDARY OUTCOMES: RPQ score ≥21, prevalence of individual RPQ symptoms and patients' return to normal activities, at 7- and 90-days. Adjusted risk ratios (RR) were calculated.
RESULTS: 1725 mTBI patients were included and 1055 (61.1%) had concomitant injuries. Patients with concomitant injuries were at higher risk of having ≥3 symptoms on the RPQ (RR:1.26 [95% CI 1.01-1.58]) at 90 days. They were also at higher risk of experiencing specific symptoms (dizziness, fatigue, headaches and taking longer to think) and of non-return to their normal activities (RR:2.11 [95% CI 1.30-3.45]).
CONCLUSION: Patients with concomitant injuries have slightly more PCS and seemed to be at higher risk of non-return to their normal activities 90 days, compared to patients without concomitant injuries.
