Abstract

BACKGROUND: Increasing prevalence of risky sexual behaviors among men who have sex with men (MSM) exacerbate the transmission of HIV. Previous studies had demonstrated that childhood sexual abuse (CSA) was associated with one or more sexual behaviors, but few studies have been conducted among MSM in China.



OBJECTIVE: This present study aimed to estimate latent classes of risky sexual behaviors and test for CSA differences in latent class memberships among Chinese MSM. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The eligible participants were MSM aged 16 years or older who reported ever having oral or anal sex with men in the past 6 months.



METHODS: Data were obtained from an anonymous questionnaire between September 2017 to January 2018 in three cities in China, and contained questions about sexual-related behaviors and CSA experience. Latent class analysis (LCA) was used to classify the patterns of sexual behaviors and binomial regression was used to examine the relationships among these variables.



RESULTS: Among 628 MSM, 22.6% reported experiencing CSA. A two-classes pattern of sexual behaviors was identified, with 46.7% in the low-risk class and 53.3% in the high-risk class. MSM who experienced CSA were more likely to be high-risk group compared to those without CSA experiences [odds ratio (OR) = 1.981; 95% confidence interval (CI) =1.329-2.954)].



CONCLUSIONS: CSA was prevalent among Chinese MSM. And MSM with CSA experiences are more prone to be assigned to the high-risk group. Future HIV interventions need to focus on MSM who experienced CSA.

Language: en