Abstract

The care of severely injured patients is characterized by the heterogeneity of the clinical picture and the time-critical aspects of many forms of treatment in the acute phase, so that quality measurement and assessment is always complex. In order to be able to operate a meaningful and structured quality management the quality must be validly measured and it must be defined what quality is. To handle this complex picture the quality of care for the severely injured is divided into three levels: structural quality, process quality and outcome quality. With respect to structural quality there are clear guidelines for personnel and structural equipment of hospitals for the optimal care of severely injured patients. This is regularly checked in Germany through trauma center certification as part of the TraumaNetzwerk DGU®. Process quality can also be measured in the care of severely injured patients. With the TraumaRegister DGU® annual report in 2017, 14 newly developed quality indicators were introduced. Due to the comprehensive participation of hospitals in the TraumaRegister DGU® structured external quality assurance is possible in addition to internal process analysis. With respect to the quality of the outcome patient reported outcome measures (PROM) have become increasingly more important in addition to the mortality. The PROMs that are used to assess the consequences of injuries are typically multidimensional and capture not only aspects of physical health but also enable self-assessment of the mental health status by the patient.

Language: de