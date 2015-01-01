|
Aalten M, Bakhuis CFJ, Asaggau I, Wulfse M, van Binsbergen MF, Arntz ERAN, Troenokarso MF, Oediet Doebe JLR, Mahamuud U, Belbachir L, Meurs M, Kovalenko NA, van der Heyden MAG. Clin. Toxicol. (T and F) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
CONTEXT: The black mamba (Dendroaspis polylepis) is, due to its extremely toxic venom, one of the most dangerous snake species in Sub-Saharan Africa. A D. polylepis bite is a medical emergency and requires adequate action to prevent severe complications. However, there are no comprehensive reviews available based on clinical cases, and no readily accessible guidelines for standardized treatment. Therefore, we aim to provide an overview regarding the currently available clinical literature on D. polylepis envenomations; in order to promote knowledge on symptomatology and treatment options.
Language: en
envenomation; antivenins; Black mamba; Dendroaspis; Dendroaspis polylepis; snake bites; symptoms; treatment