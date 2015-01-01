Abstract

BACKGROUND: Epidemiological data regarding the causes, patterns, severity, and outcomes of traumatic brain injury (TBI) are essential to plan for preventive strategies addressing this public health epidemic. The main aim of this study is to explore the patterns and causes of traumatic brain injury at two trauma centers.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study was conducted using a pre-tested validated data collection sheet. Data were collected from the medical records and electronic database of patients who presented to the emergency department with head trauma. Variables including the mechanisms, patterns of the injury, accompanying injuries, level of consciousness, and hospitalization duration were investigated for any possible association.



RESULTS: A total of 269 patients (78% males, 22% females) who satisfied our study criteria were included in the final analysis. Motor vehicle collisions were the most common reason for traumatic brain injury (57.6%) followed by falls (28.3%). There was a statistically significant association observed between type of hemorrhage and Glasgow coma scale at initial presentation (P < 0.05). Conclusion: The most common cause of traumatic brain injury is motor vehicle collisions, followed by falls. The public should be made aware of the importance of using safety and precautionary measures to minimize the impact of traumatic brain injuries. Educational programs for neurotrauma prevention can be developed and utilized as a blueprint for local hospitals and officials in the country.

Language: en