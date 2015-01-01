|
Parham GP, Mathieu KM, YouYou TG, Hicks ML, Henry-Tillman R, Mutombo A, Anaclet MM, Sylvain MK, Pinder L, Hicks MM, Kanda L, Kanda M. Ecancermedicalscience 2021; 15: e1231.
(Copyright © 2021, Cancer Intelligence)
34221114
BACKGROUND: The majority of the world's poorest women (income < $1.90/day) reside in fragile, conflict and violence (FCV)-affected countries, like the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Health services in these settings have traditionally focused on immediate relief efforts, communicable diseases and malnutrition. Recent data suggests there is need to widen the focus to include cancer, as its incidence and mortality rates are rising.
Language: en
African cancer centre; breast cancer; cervical cancer; conflict and violence affected societies; Democratic Republic of the Congo; Dikembe Mutombo; fragile