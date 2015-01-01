Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe the development of the Antidotos_bot chatbot tool, which is used to facilitate the search for information in the Antidote Administration Guide and to perform useful calculations in the use of antidotes.



METHOD: In January 2019, we proposed developing a freely accessible chatbot on Telegram® using Xenioo®. Software development defined the way it interacts with users and incorporated calculation functionalities. Internal validation was conducted and it was presented as Antidotos_bot in June 2019.



RESULTS: Antidotos_bot included information in Spanish on 49 antidotes and 57 poisonings. Three types of calculations were provided and two treatment algorithms could be consulted. Consultation was possible through 332 questions. Internal validation needed five sets of training over 2 months. By July 2020, it had 415 users. The most frequently consulted antidotes were glucagon, penicillin G, protamine, n- acetylcysteine and flumazenyl. Regarding monthly activity, there was an average of 29 calculations and an average of three new users and three queries per user.



CONCLUSIONS: Antidotos_bot is a poisoning management decisionmaking tool that provides up-to-date information in a user-friendly manner. It could contribute to improving the quality and safety of care in emergency situations.

Language: en