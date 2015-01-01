|
Galvão PPO, Valente JY, Millon JN, Melo MHS, Caetano SC, Cogo-Moreira H, Mari JJ, Sanchez ZM. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: 678091.
34220648
BACKGROUND: School-based prevention programs have been implemented worldwide with the intention of reducing or delaying the onset of alcohol and drug use among adolescents. However, their effects need to be evaluated, being essential to use validated and reliable questionnaires for this purpose. This study aimed to verify the semantic validity and reliability of an instrument developed to evaluate the results of a government drug prevention program for schoolchildren called #Tamojunto2.0.
adolescents; primary prevention; drugs; surveys and questionnaires; validation studies