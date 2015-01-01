SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Keen DP. Int. Migr. 2021; 59(3): 9-28.

(Copyright © 2021, Intergovernmental Committee for European Migration [and] Research Group for European Migration Problems)

10.1111/imig.12800

34219799

The instrumentalisation of disaster - long considered a feature of wars and famines in Africa, for example - has now been brought right into the heart of Europe. Suffering in Calais has been manipulated for the purpose of deterrence and for domestic political purposes, and forms part of a wider system of outsourcing violence and suffering that has been legitimised through Arendt's "action as propaganda" and through perverse distributions of shame.


Language: en
