Keen DP. Int. Migr. 2021; 59(3): 9-28.
(Copyright © 2021, Intergovernmental Committee for European Migration [and] Research Group for European Migration Problems)
34219799
The instrumentalisation of disaster - long considered a feature of wars and famines in Africa, for example - has now been brought right into the heart of Europe. Suffering in Calais has been manipulated for the purpose of deterrence and for domestic political purposes, and forms part of a wider system of outsourcing violence and suffering that has been legitimised through Arendt's "action as propaganda" and through perverse distributions of shame.
Language: en