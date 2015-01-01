SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lintel H, Corpuz T, Paracha SUR, Grossberg GT. J. Geriatr. Psychiatry Neurol. 2021; 34(4): 280-288.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/08919887211018267

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Mood disorders and anxiety significantly impact the prognosis and disease course of Parkinson's disease. Non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease such as apathy, anhedonia, and fatigue overlap with diagnostic criteria for anxiety and depression, thus making accurate diagnosis of mood disorders in Parkinson's disease patients difficult. Furthermore, treatment options for mood disorders can produce motor complications leading to poor adherence and impaired quality of life in Parkinson's disease patients. This review aims to clarify the current state of diagnostic and treatment options pertaining to anxiety and mood disorders in Parkinson's disease. It explores both the pharmacologic and non-pharmacologic treatment modalities for various mood disorders in comorbid Parkinson's disease with a brief discussion of the future outlook of the field given the current state of the literature.


Language: en

Keywords

depression; anxiety; bipolar disorder; Parkinson’s disease; mood disorders

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print