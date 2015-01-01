Abstract

Parkinson's disease (PD) is the second most common neurodegenerative disease seen in older adults after Alzheimer's disease, with increasing prevalence worldwide. Parkinson's disease psychosis (PDP) is a common, non-motor feature of PD, which increases caregiver stress and is a risk-factor for nursing home placement. In this paper we review PDP epidemiology, features, diagnosis, and treatment. PDP most often presents with sequential development of minor and then increasingly complex visual hallucinations mediated by dopaminergic-serotonergic interactions activating the mesolimbic pathway, with contributions from other structures and neurotransmitters. Appropriate evaluation of differential diagnoses for psychosis is vital before diagnosing PDP. Initial treatment should involve non-pharmacologic approaches. If these are unsuccessful and PDP symptoms significantly impact the patient's and or their caregivers' quality of life and functions, then pharmacotherapy is indicated. Pimavanserin is a recently FDA-approved pharmacologic treatment for PDP with a better profile of balanced effectiveness and safety compared to previous use of atypical antipsychotics. Early diagnosis and safer, more effective treatments for PDP should help reduce caregiver burden and enable caregivers to continue to provide care at home versus institutionalization.

Language: en