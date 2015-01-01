Abstract

PURPOSE: To examine the effect of age on postural control outcomes among patients being seen during their initial post-concussion clinical visit.



METHODS: Youth patients were seen≤14 days post-concussion, and completed a series of postural control evaluations: tandem gait, Romberg, and Balance Error Scoring System (BESS) tests.



RESULTS: We included 109 children 8-12 years of age (24%female, evaluated median = 7 [interquartile range = 4-10] days post-injury) and 353 adolescents aged 13-18 years (36%female, evaluated median = 7 [4-10] days post-injury). There was a higher proportion of children who demonstrated abnormal tandem gait relative to adolescents (26%vs. 11%; p < 0.001). They also made more BESS errors in single (median = 5 [2-10] vs. 4 [2-6] errors) and tandem (median = 3 [1-6] vs. 2 [0-4]) firm stances. After covariate adjustment, children demonstrated worse tandem gait (adjusted odds ratio = 3.05, 95%CI = 1.68-5.53) and more firm surface BESS errors (double stance β=0.51, 95%CI = 0.22-0.80; single stance β= 1.18, 95%CI = 0.42-1.95; tandem stance β= 0.98, 95%CI = 0.28-1.68) than adolescents.



CONCLUSIONS: Tandem gait and BESS performance following concussion differ in children compared to adolescents who present within 2 weeks of injury. Clinicians assessing and managing concussion should recognize age differences in postural control performance when assessing those with concussion.

