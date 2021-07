Abstract

PURPOSE: Examine the possible deficit of education, training, and confidence among physician assistants (PAs) for assisting patients who have been victims of sex trafficking and determine if there is support for a nationwide mandatory sex trafficking component in the PA curriculum.



METHODS: This quantitative study examined 184 United States PAs' predictors of confidence in assisting victims of trafficking using a modified PROTECT survey and used bivariable logistic regression to analyze data.



RESULTS: This study identified a significant association between confidence in assisting in the care of sex trafficking patients and a nationwide curriculum requirement (OR = 5.389, p =.016) and past training (OR =.096, p =.000).



CONCLUSION: Due to the majority of PAs not having the confidence or past training to assist in the care of patients who have been victims of sex trafficking, this study supports the need for a curriculum requirement dedicated to this topic in US PA programs.

