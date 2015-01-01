Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study examined the prevalence of suicidality and associations with pain characteristics (i.e., presence of usual pain/discomfort, pain intensity) among those with chronic pain conditions (i.e., arthritis, migraine, back pain).



METHODS: We analyzed data from the 2012 Canadian Community Health Survey-Mental Health supplement (N = 25,113), including self-reported pain characteristics and suicidality. Weighted cross-tabulations described suicidality prevalence estimates according to pain characteristics among each chronic pain condition. Multiple logistic regressions evaluated associations between the presence of usual pain/discomfort and suicidality across pain conditions. Post-hoc analyses examined pain intensity in significant associations.



RESULTS: Across pain conditions, rates of suicidality were greater in those usually in pain and with more severe pain, compared to mild or moderate pain. After adjustment, usual pain/discomfort was associated with increased odds of suicide ideation (AOR = 1.79, 95% CI [1.19-2.68], p < .05) and attempts (AOR = 2.49, 95% CI [1.25-4.98], p < .05) among those with migraines, and plans (AOR = 1.55, 95% CI [1.04-2.31], p < .05) in those with back pain (reference = absence of usual pain). Usual pain/discomfort was not associated with suicidality in those with arthritis after adjusting for sociodemographics and psychiatric comorbidity. Post-hoc analyses showed that severe pain was associated with elevated odds of suicide ideation (AOR = 2.19, 95% CI [1.07-4.48], p < .05) in migraines and plans (AOR = 3.11, 95% CI [1.42-6.80], p < .01) in back pain (reference = mild pain).



CONCLUSION: Our findings may facilitate a more targeted approach to screening for suicidality among chronic pain populations.

Language: en