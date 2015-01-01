SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lee JY, Pahl K, Kim W. J. Subst. Use 2021; 26(2): 132-137.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa Healthcare)

10.1080/14659891.2020.1784301

34220334

OBJECTIVES: As the rate of cannabis use increases, it is expected that more individuals will develop a Cannabis Use Disorder (CUD). Relatively little is known, however, about the psychosocial correlates of CUDs among racial/ethnic minority women. This study, therefore, examined correlates of CUDs among a cohort of adult African American and Puerto Rican women.

METHODS: The sample consisted of African American and Puerto Rican female participants (N = 343), who have been followed by the Harlem Longitudinal Development Study from mean age 14 to mean age 39 years. The bivariate and multivariate associations between CUDs at age 39 and variables from 5 domains - demographics, earlier cannabis use, childhood abuse, the relationship with the spouse/partner, and media exposure - were assessed using logistic regression analyses.

RESULTS: The results showed that, with the exception of demographic factors, variables from each of the domains (e.g., sexual abuse in childhood, arguments with spouse/partner, and hours of visual media exposure) were related to CUDs at age 39.

CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest that in addition to treating CUDs, couples therapy may be indicated to strengthen the spousal/partner relationship, enlist the spouse/partner's support for cannabis use cessation. Furthermore, frequency of visual media exposure may need to be reduced.


African American and Puerto; Cannabis Use Disorders; Correlates of Cannabis Use Disorders; Rican women

